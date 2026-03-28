Bengaluru auto driver offers free rides to fans wearing RCB jerseys ahead of IPL 2026 opener
A Bengaluru auto driver offered free rides to fans in RCB jerseys on IPL opener day.
The Indian Premier League 2026 begins today, March 28, with an exciting opening clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The 19th edition of the T20 tournament is expected to start on a high, with fans anticipating a run-heavy contest based on previous encounters between the two sides.
(Also read: ‘No bhaichara anymore’: Hilarious memes take over social media ahead of RCB vs SRH match in Bengaluru)
Both teams enter the opener without their star pacers, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. Their absence has added an extra layer of intrigue, with questions around team combinations and whether replacements can step up to fill the void.
Auto driver’s gesture captures Bengaluru’s cricket fever
Amid the buzz around the opening match, a Bengaluru auto rickshaw driver has caught the internet’s attention with a unique offer for fans. Taking to X, a woman named Mahika Jadhav shared an image from inside an auto rickshaw, where a handwritten note was pinned to the back of the driver’s seat.
It read: “Match day RCB vs SRH. Free ride if you are wearing RCB jersey. E sala cup namdu 2.0. RCB forever.”
The gesture quickly resonated with fans online, highlighting the deep emotional connection that Bengaluru shares with its team.
‘You have to respect that kind of love’
Jadhav also reflected on the cultural significance of cricket in India while sharing the post. She wrote: “There’s something about cricket in India that you can’t really explain. It’s been there since childhood, in the background of every home, every conversation, every summer. And then IPL comes around and suddenly it’s everywhere again. And RCB fans, honestly, the most patient and loyal. Every year it’s “e sala cup namde” with the same belief, same excitement. You have to respect that kind of love for a team.”
Take a look here at the post:
High expectations from fans and teams
As the new season gets underway, expectations are high for both teams to deliver an entertaining contest. With batting-friendly conditions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and two aggressive line-ups, the opening match is likely to set the tone for the weeks ahead.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More