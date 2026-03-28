Bengaluru auto driver offers free rides to fans wearing RCB jerseys ahead of IPL 2026 opener

The Indian Premier League 2026 begins today, March 28, with an exciting opening clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The 19th edition of the T20 tournament is expected to start on a high, with fans anticipating a run-heavy contest based on previous encounters between the two sides. A Bengaluru auto driver announced free rides for fans in RCB jerseys. (X/@mahikaa101)

(Also read: ‘No bhaichara anymore’: Hilarious memes take over social media ahead of RCB vs SRH match in Bengaluru)

Both teams enter the opener without their star pacers, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. Their absence has added an extra layer of intrigue, with questions around team combinations and whether replacements can step up to fill the void.

Auto driver’s gesture captures Bengaluru’s cricket fever Amid the buzz around the opening match, a Bengaluru auto rickshaw driver has caught the internet’s attention with a unique offer for fans. Taking to X, a woman named Mahika Jadhav shared an image from inside an auto rickshaw, where a handwritten note was pinned to the back of the driver’s seat.

It read: “Match day RCB vs SRH. Free ride if you are wearing RCB jersey. E sala cup namdu 2.0. RCB forever.”

The gesture quickly resonated with fans online, highlighting the deep emotional connection that Bengaluru shares with its team.

‘You have to respect that kind of love’ Jadhav also reflected on the cultural significance of cricket in India while sharing the post. She wrote: “There’s something about cricket in India that you can’t really explain. It’s been there since childhood, in the background of every home, every conversation, every summer. And then IPL comes around and suddenly it’s everywhere again. And RCB fans, honestly, the most patient and loyal. Every year it’s “e sala cup namde” with the same belief, same excitement. You have to respect that kind of love for a team.”

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