‘No bhaichara anymore’: Hilarious memes take over social media ahead of RCB vs SRH match in Bengaluru

Cricket fever is already running high as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 kicks off today, March 28, with a thrilling opening match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. IPL 2026 will kick off today, March 28, with a thrilling opening clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). (X) Fans are already flooding social media with memes, jokes, and playful banter, capturing the excitement, rivalries, and quirks of the new season even before the teams take the field. Here are some of the memes trending before the IPL 2026 opener. From jokes about players’ quirks to hilarious match predictions, social media timelines are overflowing with laughter. Also Read: IPL 2026 opener in Bengaluru: Traffic curbs, parking spots, routes to know Check out the memes here:

One meme hilariously highlights how Indians come together in full force to support the World Cup, only to switch gears completely and dive into team loyalties, banter, and endless memes as soon as IPL arrives. “No bhaichara anymore. It's time for IPL,” the caption of the meme reads. Also Read: IPL 2026: Vijay Mallya’s special tweet for ‘Lions of Bengaluru’ ahead of RCB’s match with SRH

Another meme highlights how Indians forget all their career stress and backlogs as soon as IPL kicks off.