‘No bhaichara anymore’: Hilarious memes take over social media ahead of RCB vs SRH match in Bengaluru
From jokes about players’ quirks to hilarious match predictions, social media timelines are overflowing with laughter.
Cricket fever is already running high as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 kicks off today, March 28, with a thrilling opening match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Fans are already flooding social media with memes, jokes, and playful banter, capturing the excitement, rivalries, and quirks of the new season even before the teams take the field.
Here are some of the memes trending before the IPL 2026 opener.
From jokes about players’ quirks to hilarious match predictions, social media timelines are overflowing with laughter.
Also Read: IPL 2026 opener in Bengaluru: Traffic curbs, parking spots, routes to know
Check out the memes here:
One meme hilariously highlights how Indians come together in full force to support the World Cup, only to switch gears completely and dive into team loyalties, banter, and endless memes as soon as IPL arrives.
“No bhaichara anymore. It's time for IPL,” the caption of the meme reads.
Also Read: IPL 2026: Vijay Mallya’s special tweet for ‘Lions of Bengaluru’ ahead of RCB’s match with SRH
Another meme highlights how Indians forget all their career stress and backlogs as soon as IPL kicks off.
While cricket lovers await the clash in Bengaluru, one of the most talked-about updates ahead of the tournament comes from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
The franchise confirmed on Saturday that MS Dhoni will not be seen in action during the initial few matches of IPL 2026.
The former India captain is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain, and his participation in the opening games for the five-time champions is uncertain.
Dhoni’s absence has sparked a wave of memes and speculation among fans, many joking about how CSK will cope without their legendary finisher.
Bangladesh clears IPL 2026 airing:
The Bangladesh government has made a key decision about the broadcast of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Zahir Uddin Swapan, the newly appointed Information and Broadcasting Minister, confirmed that there are no restrictions on showing IPL 2026 in Bangladesh.
Earlier, Aminul Haque, the State Minister for Youth and Sports, said his team would discuss the broadcast of IPL 2026 with the relevant authorities, after the previous interim government had banned it.
“No one has applied to us to telecast the IPL. We do not want to mix politics with sport. We will consider it from a commercial point of view, and if any channel applies to broadcast the IPL, we will look at it positively.” Swapan added.