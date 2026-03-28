IPL 2026 opener in Bengaluru: Traffic curbs, parking spots, routes to know

Bengaluru Traffic Police issued an advisory on Friday ahead of the first Indian Premier League 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), scheduled to be held on Saturday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium at 7:30 pm. The police urged citizens not to gather near the stadium without valid match tickets. (@blrcitytraffic/X)

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the police said traffic restrictions will be enforced from 3 pm to 12 am around key roads near the stadium to ensure smooth movement across the city on match day.

“Match days are here in Bengaluru,” the caption of the post reads.

Commuters are advised to plan their travel in advance and avoid congestion-prone areas.

Traffic measures and parking changes: As part of the arrangements, parking has been restricted on several major roads, including Queens Road, MG Road, Anil Kumble Circle, Museum Road, and Kasturba Road.

Authorities have instead designated specific parking zones at St Joseph’s Indian High School ground, St Joseph’s European ground, Freedom Park, Garuda Mall, UB City, and Shivajinagar TTMC (first floor).

Pick-up and drop-off points for autos and cabs have been organised between BRV Ground Gate No. 6 and Manekshaw Parade Ground to streamline traffic near the venue.

Officials have strongly encouraged the use of public transport to reduce pressure on roads.

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