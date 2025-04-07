Menu Explore
Bihar clock tower, built at cost of 40 lakh, stops working day after inauguration

BySanya Jain
Apr 07, 2025 12:52 PM IST

A clock tower in Bihar is at the centre of a social media storm after it stopped working within a day of its inauguration.

A clock tower in Bihar is at the centre of a social media storm after it stopped working within a day of its inauguration. The clock tower was built at a cost of 40 lakh under the Smart City project in Bihar Sharif, reported Dainik Bhaskar.

A clock tower in Bihar Sharif has become the target of mockery on social media.(X/@WithLoveBihar)
A clock tower in Bihar Sharif has become the target of mockery on social media.(X/@WithLoveBihar)

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the watch tower was made operational in a hurry at the time of the chief minister’s Pragati Yatra. However, the very next day, thieves entered the tower and pulled copper wires, leaving it malfunctioning.

Not only did it fail within 24 hours, the tower also copped backlash for its appearance. Some social media users were amused to see its ‘plain jane’ appearance, but others called out authorities responsible for the “shoddy paint job” and poor finishing of the clock tower.

Bihar clock tower backlash

“This shabbily painted, poorly finished, concrete clock tower in Bihar Sharif, built under 'Smart City' project, had its clock stop working within 24 hours of inauguration,” wrote one X user. “Guess the production cost? Only 40 lakh! Just 40 lakhs for this architectural marvel! Hats off!”

The Bihar Sharif clock tower has become the target of widespread mockery on social media. Users were annoyed at its appearance, calling it an eyesore, but also at the fact that it stopped working within 24 hours.

An X user from Bihar wrote: “Aesthetics and quality matter. Being future ready matters. I had spoken against this clock tower the moment I saw this but somehow people were happy that at least we are getting something.”

The tower was also compared unfavourably to other clock towers in different parts of India.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
