Billionaire John Morgan never fixed his missing tooth, says it reminds him of childhood struggles

Despite becoming a billionaire, American lawyer John Morgan has chosen not to fix a missing tooth that dates back to his childhood. His two brothers are dentists and have offered to repair it, but the 70-year-old has turned them down.

John Morgan's missing tooth dates back to childhood. (X/@LaTwitchance)

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In an interview on the Success Story podcast with host Scott D. Clary, as reported by PEOPLE, the founder of personal injury law firm Morgan & Morgan spoke about why he wants to keep the gap. He recalled how his family could not afford an expensive dental procedure when he was a child, an experience that stayed with him as he grew older.

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How a $5 tooth extraction changed his outlook

Morgan said he once needed treatment for a bad tooth. However, his father had to choose between a root canal costing $50 and having the tooth removed for just $5.

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{{^usCountry}} His father chose the cheaper option, leaving young Morgan with a gap in his teeth. Recalling the moment on the podcast, Morgan said he realised how little money his family had. After the extraction, he removed the gauze from his mouth and was shocked by the size of the gap. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His father chose the cheaper option, leaving young Morgan with a gap in his teeth. Recalling the moment on the podcast, Morgan said he realised how little money his family had. After the extraction, he removed the gauze from his mouth and was shocked by the size of the gap. {{/usCountry}}

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“I thought the guy taken three out,” he recalled. When he walked in and saw his siblings looking at him, he realised the family was struggling financially. “We're in this family with no cash,” he remembered thinking.

The experience pushed him to start earning his own money. Morgan bought a newspaper delivery route and began working towards financial independence.

Reflecting on how the incident changed him, he said, “That was the last time I ever was not relying on myself in some form or fashion to fix my tooth.”

Why the billionaire refuses to fix his missing tooth

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Morgan has kept the gap even though his financial circumstances have changed considerably. His two brothers, both dentists, have offered to fix it, but he has repeatedly turned them down.

Explaining why he wants to keep it, Morgan said, “You know what? I like that hole there.” He added that the gap reminds him of what he went through as a child.

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“Every time my tongue drags across it, I remember that feeling of desperation and helplessness and hopelessness,” he said.

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For Morgan, the missing tooth is a reminder of the struggles he faced growing up, something he has chosen to hold on to despite his success.