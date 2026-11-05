US man grows 5-foot-3-inch natural beard locks over 20 years, earns Guinness title

A 54-year-old man from the US has earned a place in the Guinness World Records for growing a beard lock measuring 5 feet 3 inches (1.603 metres). Matthew Hey, from Baldwin City, Kansas, has not trimmed his facial hair for more than two decades. US man earns Guinness record for his unusually long beard lock. (Guinness World Records)

According to Guinness World Records, Hey recently secured the title for the longest natural beard locks on a living person (male). His lock measures nearly 2 feet longer than the previous record of 3 feet 6 inches, held by fellow American Rudolf Martino.

How his beard grew into a world record Hey said he began growing his beard out around 20 years ago. Although he had always kept a shorter beard, the decision to let it grow came after some children asked him to braid it. He liked the look and continued to leave it untrimmed.

Over time, the braid became matted into a single lock, which continued to grow by around 3 to 4 inches every year. It eventually became long enough for him to wrap around his waist like a belt.

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During the record attempt, Hey's beard lock was stretched across almost the entire length of a large wooden board. It surpassed the previous record by nearly 2 feet, earning him the Guinness title.

How he manages his five-foot beard With the lock now long enough to touch the floor, wearing it loose has become impractical. Hey usually folds it several times and ties it up when going about his day.

His grooming routine, however, remains simple. He uses shampoo and conditioner and avoids trimming it altogether. He also joked about whether he should insure his beard, given its record-breaking length.

Despite the attention it attracts, Hey says his facial hair does not define him. He told Guinness World Records that his friends are more likely to associate him with his interests, which include cars, computers, weightlifting and video games.

'Be tolerant and kind', says record-holder Hey said he sometimes receives compliments from strangers, while others judge his appearance. He believes people should be more accepting of those who choose to look different.

He also has no immediate plans to cut his beard, although he admitted that circumstances could change. For now, he intends to keep growing it and maintaining it as before.

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His record comes as No-Shave November begins, when people are encouraged to skip shaving and let their facial hair grow.