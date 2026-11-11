Billionaire Lucy Guo wants Meta to reveal who viewed ex-girlfriend’s Instagram Story: report

Billionaire ‘party girl’ Lucy Guo, 32, is taking Meta to court in a bid to obtain information about her ex-girlfriend Wallis Day’s Instagram reach. According to the San Francisco Standard, Guo filed a request for records from Meta in federal court on November 3, seeking to know who viewed an Instagram Story that Day had shared in May 2026.

Lucy Guo, 32, wants Meta to reveal information on Wallis Day's Instagram Story. (Instagram/guoforit)

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The subpoena against Meta, filed in federal court in San Francisco, shows that Guo intends to sue Day for defamation in the United Kingdom over the Instagram Story.

Why all the fuss over Instagram Story?

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In May, Wallis Day had shared a series of explosive Instagram Stories where she claimed that Lucy Guo had refused to help a dying person inside her mansion, preventing emergency services from entering because there were drugs everywhere.

“Watch out guys, this person refused to let emergency services into her house when someone’s was dying because they had drugs everywhere #narcissist,” Day’s story said, according to a screenshot in Guo’s filing.

(Also read: This tech co-founder quietly overtook Taylor Swift as the youngest self-made woman billionaire on Earth)

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{{^usCountry}} Day, a British actress, also alleged that Guo wanted her to sign a prenuptial agreement, that she once came home drunk and wanted to have sex, and that she stole “hundreds of thousands” of dollars worth of Day’s belongings to pressure her into signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). When were the Instagram Stories posted? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Day, a British actress, also alleged that Guo wanted her to sign a prenuptial agreement, that she once came home drunk and wanted to have sex, and that she stole “hundreds of thousands” of dollars worth of Day’s belongings to pressure her into signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). When were the Instagram Stories posted? {{/usCountry}}

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According to court documents, Lucy Guo, the co-founder of Scale AI, dated Wallis Day from July 2025 to February 2026. Day shared the bombshell claims in May to her 4.3 lakh Instagram followers.

What is Lucy Guo claiming?

In her sworn declaration, Guo said that Day’s posts were “replete with falsehoods”.

She said her planned defamation lawsuit against Wallis Day will focus on the “most offensive statement” — which is that she refused to let emergency services into her house.

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“I never refused to let emergency services into my house to help anyone, let alone when someone was dying,” Guo said in her sworn declaration.

What does Lucy Guo want from Meta?

Guo wants Meta to disclose when the Instagram story was posted and removed, who could view it, and how many times it was viewed, liked, shared and reposted. She is also seeking both women’s follower counts before and after the post.

The San Francisco Standard and The California Post both reached out to Guo for a comment, but did not receive a response.

(Also read: Founder worth $1.3 billion still shops at Shein, drives old Honda: ‘I don’t like wasting money’)

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