Billionaire Nikhil Kamath's dinner at liquor baron's home in Delhi ends with Rolls Royce, Bentley: 'Bangalore vs Delhi'

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recently revealed his experience at a liquor baron's home in Delhi. While talking about it in his podcast "WTF", Kamath revealed that he and Abhishek Khaitan, MD of Radico Khaitan, had the idea of starting a tequila brand with a famous person. He then went on to describe, when he was returning, how Khaitan sent him a bunch of luxury cars. Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.(Mint file)

"We had an idea of starting a tequila brand with a certain famous person. I took a bunch of friends to his house recently for dinner. So, I went in a hotel taxi, and when we were leaving, Abhishek sent a Rolls Royce, a Bentley and one or two other cars like that. And we went in like a posy of cars and I was like what is going on?"

At the end of it, he also shared that the Innova that he came in, was following him while he was returning. (Also Read: ‘Nikhil Kamath better off not being a father’: Zerodha co-founder's remarks on kids sparks debate)

Kamath, earlier announced the opening of the "WTF Gaming Fund" for business owners and developers in the gaming sector. He said that there has been a significant movement from traditional sports to digital gaming.

"When I was younger, cricket had all our attention, whether it was playing, watching or cheering.. it seems like in the younger generation today, cricket has been replaced with games.. It’s been intriguing to see how the gaming landscape has evolved over time,” he wrote in an X post.

He added, “The Gaming Fund's applications are open. If you or someone you know is building something in the industry (doesn’t only have to be a game), register here: https://airtable.com/appaTroW9uFyIHCfw/pagLfI98SReCMEj8u/form."