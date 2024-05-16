‘Running away from…’: Internet on Nikhil Kamath’s doesn’t want to have kids remark

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, recently expressed his views on parenthood and the idea of “legacy”. In the recent episode of his podcast, Kamath said that he doesn’t want to have children and spend two decades of his life “babysitting”, hoping his children will treat him well when he gets old. Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath said that he doesn't believe in the idea of continuing "legacy". (Mint file)

Kamath said, “I’m going to ruin 18-20 years of my life babysitting this child and then if luck serves me right, the reverse will happen at some point. What if he says ‘scr** you’ at 18 and leaves anyway.”

“I think we all feel that we are more important than we actually are. You are born, and you die like every other animal on the planet, and then you are gone, and nobody remembers anybody,” Kamath added.

Kamath’s remarks on parenthood and legacy went viral on social media and elicited numerous reactions from all quarters.

Check out a few reaction to his remarks below:

An individual expressed that Nikhil Kamath makes “100 crores per month”, and even then, if he keeps “avoiding kids”, then he has “issues” with having “responsibilities towards bringing up a child”.

“Nikhil Kamath is right, but the conformist society won't agree with his views,” said another.

A third expressed that no money or luxury can be equivalent to “seeing your own a/2/3yr old DNA learn to walk, speak etc.” The individual added, “Go get married. Have kids. No excuse is worth it. Everything else is a cope.”

“Lucky for Nikhil Kamath that his parents didn't think the way he does,” wrote a fourth.

A fifth said that Kamath doesn’t explicitly advise people not to have kids, so there is no point in being outraged.

“I don’t think he gets the concept of parenting,” shared a sixth.

Not just this, Nikhil Kamath also expressed that one should live their life to the fullest. “What's the point in being remembered (after death)? I feel like you should come, you should live well, you should be nice to the people you meet in your life,” he said.