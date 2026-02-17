‘Blessing in disguise’: Bengaluru newlyweds surprised as schoolchildren wish them ‘happy married life’

As the couple made their way down the road, a school bus drove past them. What happened next took them completely by surprise. The children inside the bus began shouting in unison, “Happy Married Life!”

A heartwarming moment in Bengaluru has captured the attention of social media users after a newlywed couple received an unexpected blessing from a group of schoolchildren. The video, shared on Instagram by a woman named Hima G, shows the couple walking towards their wedding hall when a passing school bus suddenly became the source of a memory they say they will cherish forever.

Hima later described the incident in the caption of her post. She wrote, “When a random school bus turns into a blessing in disguise. On the way to the wedding hall, a school bus passed by… and suddenly the whole bus started shouting ‘Happy Married Life!’. It was so loud, so pure, so unexpected. I couldn’t even record it… but that moment will stay in our hearts forever. The purest blessings really do come from the smallest hearts. You both are truly blessed… not everyone receives such pure, innocent blessings on their big day.”

The text overlaid on the clip read, “sometimes god sends blessings through tiny voices.”

Internet moved by the ‘purest blessings’ The video quickly resonated with viewers, many of whom shared their reactions in the comments section. One user wrote, “This is the kind of blessing money can’t buy.” Another said, “Children have the purest hearts, this is so beautiful.” A third commented, “I got goosebumps watching this.” Yet another user added, “What a magical start to married life.” One viewer remarked, “These are the moments you remember forever,” while another wrote, “Not everyone is lucky enough to receive such innocent blessings.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)