Bolivia’s own Hachiko: Loyal rooster Martin waits outside hospital years after owner’s death

Outside the Oncology Institute of Eastern Bolivia in Santa Cruz, a rooster named Martín roosts in the trees and wanders the entrance, just as he has done for years. Arriving as a chick alongside a cancer patient who travelled for treatment, Martín remained on the hospital grounds after his owner passed away, refusing to leave the place where they last arrived together.

"Martin", the rooster, stands outside the Oncology Institute of Eastern Bolivia. (REUTERS)

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Sharing his story, ANI posted, “‘Martin’, the rooster, stands outside the Oncology Institute of Eastern Bolivia, where he arrived eight years ago when his owner was admitted as a cancer patient before dying, in Santa Cruz, Bolivia.” The news agency also shared a series of photos showing the bird standing outside the medical institute.

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Who takes care of Martin?

{{^usCountry}} Local news portal ADN News reported that hospital workers and nearby business owners feed the bird. Dubbed ‘Bolivian Hachiko,’ he is known for approaching people who offer him food. No one catches the rooster, so it stays near the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Local news portal ADN News reported that hospital workers and nearby business owners feed the bird. Dubbed ‘Bolivian Hachiko,’ he is known for approaching people who offer him food. No one catches the rooster, so it stays near the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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Martin’s quiet presence has transformed him into a cherished icon of resilience for patients, visitors, and hospital staff alike. Much like Hachiko, the legendary Akita who waited daily at a Tokyo train station for nine years after his owner's death.

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