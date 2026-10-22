Video: Elephant carrying silver howdah panics at Karnataka Dasara celebration, damages vehicles before being tranquilised

A silver howdah-bearing elephant panicked during a Dasara procession at Karnataka’s Shivamogga, running amok for over an hour and damaging multiple vehicles before veterinarians tranquilised it. The elephant, Somanna, lost its way in narrow lanes after getting frightened by the crowd. The officials confirmed no spectators were injured. Shivamogga: Somanna, the elephant that was carrying the silver howdah bearing the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari. (PTI)

What had happened? The Dasara procession started in a disciplined way without any chaos. Everyone was walking in an orderly fashion, including Somanna, who was carrying the Ambari, a silver howdah bearing the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari. There was also another elephant, Sagar, who was leading from the front.

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However, a small change in formation triggered chaos, leading to Somanna running amok, charging at vehicles, and ultimately being tranquilised by forest department officials.

The locals claimed that the situation occurred after Somanna replaced Sagar this year. Every year, Sagar carries the Ambari, but this year Somanna was selected because the forest department relied on the elephant’s exceptional track record in rescue operations.

According to eyewitnesses, Somanna got frightened when it was moved to the front. It got scared and panicked, then entered narrow lanes. Eventually, the animal became more aggressive and tried to topple the Ambari. In a panic, it rammed into a car, damaging the silver structure and several other vehicles. Reportedly, the elephant, in its scared state, also tried to lift a car.

As the situation ran out of control, veterinarians tranquillised the elephant with a dart. Eventually, Somanna stopped trumpeting and stood still. The forest department staff acted quickly, removed the Ambari, and chained the Somanna to take it to a tent built for elephants. During this, the mahout who was trying to calm the elephant sustained injuries.