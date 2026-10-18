Elephant runs amok in Varanasi, large-scale rescue bid launched

Panic gripped Ramnagar in Varanasi on Sunday after an elephant brought from Azamgarh for the famous Ramlila ran amok at Panchvati ground, lifted its mahout (caretaker) with its trunk and threw him to the ground before uprooting electric poles. Around 200 people reportedly joined efforts to restrain the animal, which remained out of control for hours, prompting police to restrict movement along the Lanka-Panchvati road. An elephant brought for the famous Ramnagar Ramlila went out of control near Panchvati ground in Varanasi on Sunday. (Rajesh Singh/HT)

The incident took place around 10:30 am when the mahout, identified as Chaplu, had gone to feed the elephant, police said. He was rushed to the trauma centre of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) for treatment, and his condition was reported to be out of danger.

Ramnagar police station in-charge Sanjay Mishra said the elephant suddenly became uncontrollable for an unknown reason and attacked the mahout.

As crowds gathered, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Kotwali, Vijay Pratap Singh, and forest department officials reached the spot to oversee the operation. Authorities also cut off the power supply in the affected area after the elephant uprooted electric poles.

Other mahouts tried to calm the animal by offering it sugarcane, but their efforts failed even after two hours.

Meanwhile, a four-member team of experts from Gorakhpur reached Varanasi with essential medicines and a tranquiliser gun to assist in the operation. The team was led by Dr Yogesh Pratap Singh, deputy director of Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park in Gorakhpur.

Dr Singh said the team would assess the elephant’s behaviour, physical condition and surroundings before deciding on the appropriate course of action. He said the use of tranquillising medication would depend on the animal’s condition and the assessment of experts at the site.

He added that the team would draw on its experience in handling elephants to ensure the animal was restrained safely and minimise the risk of injury to people.

The zoological park has a dedicated enclosure for the treatment and rehabilitation of elephants and currently houses a male elephant, Ganga Prasad.

ACP Vijay Pratap Singh said forest department officials were making efforts to bring the elephant under control. Efforts to restrain the animal were continuing till the filing of this report.