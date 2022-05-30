Book gets returned to library 46 years after its due date. See pics

The Owasso Library in Oklahoma has received its copy of author Molly Cone's novel Annie Annie 46 years after it was due. The library shared a snapshot of the book, which appears to be moderately damaged, as well as a card within it, on Facebook. The book was supposed to be returned to the library way back on September 8, 1976, according to the share.

The library shared the photos on Facebook along with a caption that reads, “Thank you to whoever returned this copy of Annie Annie to us! According to the inside pocket, this book was due back to the Central Library on September 8, 1976. Only 46 years overdue!” The caption was followed by the emoji of a laughing face.

The library also clarified in the comments section, “For those of you who are worried about late fines...this book was checked out before computer systems, so there was no way for us to tell who had it checked out. Plus the library no longer charges overdue fines so no worries either way!” They also wrote, “Overdue fines used to cap off at $2 per book so not that bad actually!”

Take a look at the Facebook post from the library right here:

Since being posted on May 27, this share has received over 300 likes on it as of now. It has also received several comments.

“We have some oldies with cards still in them. They were given away by schools at one point. I hope that was the case here. So neat to see things people hold on too!” writes a Facebook user. “Pretty amazing,” notes a second. “It’s an episode of Seinfeld!” references a third.

What are your thoughts on this overdue library book? Would you have returned it if it were up to you?