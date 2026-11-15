Bored after retirement, 78-year-old man sets out to visit all 50 US state fairs

Retirement can take some getting used to, but Jim Chew found an unusual way to fill his days. The 78-year-old from Ohio decided to turn his love for state fairs into a travel challenge, setting himself a goal that would take him far beyond his home state.

Jim Chew visits state fairs across America, discovering local food and traditions. (Representational image generated using AI)

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After retiring at 75, Chew began thinking about how he could combine his interest in fairs with his love for travel. A regular visitor to the Ohio State Fair, he wondered what similar events across the country had to offer.

How the Ohio State Fair inspired his retirement project

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Chew previously ran a condominium management company in Columbus, Ohio. He particularly enjoyed the Ohio State Fair's attractions, from the Ferris wheel to the animal shows. Later, he came across a Facebook page called 'Visit All 50 States'. It inspired him to take on a similar challenge, with a focus on state fairs instead.

“I just thought, I’d do that even better and visit all 50 state fairs,” he said, as reported by The Washington Post.

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{{^usCountry}} Chew began his journey at the Georgia State Fair in October 2023. Four months later, a visit to the Florida State Fair in Tampa became one of his favourite stops. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chew began his journey at the Georgia State Fair in October 2023. Four months later, a visit to the Florida State Fair in Tampa became one of his favourite stops. {{/usCountry}}

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Each fair introduced him to something different, from local food to unusual exhibits. In Wisconsin, he sampled local beers and listened to more than 20 live bands. At the California State Fair, he visited a cannabis village. During his recent trip to Louisiana, he tried gumbo, crawfish, étouffée and alligator bites.

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Travelling alone has not stopped him from making friends

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Chew plans his trips using a colour-coded spreadsheet of fair dates and locations. He tries to combine two or three nearby destinations into one trip, although scheduling can be tricky because many fairs take place in August.

He travels by car or train whenever possible and flies when necessary. He funds the trips through his retirement savings and says planning them takes almost as much time as travelling.

Although he travels alone, Chew says making friends along the way has become one of his favourite parts of the experience.

“I make friends everywhere I go,” he said.

His wife, Jill Chew, supports the project. She said taking on a mission is very much in keeping with her husband's personality.

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Why state fairs continue to bring communities together

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State fairs are about more than carnival rides, food stalls and entertainment. Jon Kay, an associate professor of folklore at Indiana University, told The Washington Post that these events give people an opportunity to celebrate their local traditions and what makes their communities unique.

For Chew, visiting the fairs is also a way to experience the different customs and cultures found across the United States.

He expects to complete his challenge at the Oregon State Fair in the summer of 2030. Alaska, Nebraska and Minnesota are among the states still on his list.

“I’m not sure what it will feel like,” he said. “I guess I’ll be looking for something else to do after that.”