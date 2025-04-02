Boss from hell? Woman claims ‘lunatic’ boss stalks workers via CCTV, lets dogs urinate in office

While most professionals have dealt with a toxic and crazy boss or two, this Indian employee's story about her boss is wilder than any you have ever heard. The employee took to Reddit to share an unbelievable story of working for a woman who she described as "unhinged". Taking to Reddit, she wrote a long post titled: "My boss is a lunatic - where do I even start?" Reddit user claimed that her boss banned employees from talking to each other at the office.(Representational)

She said that she has been employed by a woman who owns a company but is unlike any boss she has ever had. The employee starts out by listing the typical problems like dismissive responses to heavy workload and strict rules for taking time off.

But then she starts listing the "crazy" aspects of working for her boss which left many social media users stunned. "She watches the office CCTV feed on her phone all the time. We know this because the moment one of us gets up to talk to someone, she messages the group chat asking what we’re doing," she said, adding that the employees are now not allowed to speak at work to each other.

Stray dogs, legal notices

Another bizarre rule, she claimed her boss made, was not allowing anyone to wear shoes in the office while letting stray dogs wander the halls. "The dogs are allowed to sit, eat, pee, poop, and vomit inside the office. But we are not allowed to wear shoes because apparently that’s unhygienic. I literally stepped in dog pee once," she shared.

Apart from these, she claimed that the workers randomly get yelled at sometimes even for the high electricity bill. She added that they are also subjected to random salary cuts and legal notices. “This place feels more like a weird social experiment than a workplace. I don’t know how long I can deal with this. Has anyone else worked under a boss this absurd?” she asked Reddit.

The post shocked many on Reddit who were surprised by how the workplace was functioning. "Lol, this is classic small company dictator type thing. Common model, have seen in many places. Founder runs it like a fiefdom, and with little professionalism," said one of them.

Another shocked user said,"I mean, there's bad bosses and workplaces and then this. I don't think anyone needs to tells you this but yes, run away from there."