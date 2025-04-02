Employee shares night shift ordeal, asked to work till 12 pm without rest: ‘Feels like torture’

The debate over workplace toxicity and India’s seemingly lenient labour laws has reignited after a frustrated employee shared his distressing experience on Reddit. The man, working a gruelling night shift that required him to monitor a screen for hours, was allegedly asked to continue working until noon the next day. Despite working from home, he claimed he was unable to sleep after his shift, leaving him feeling ‘tortured.’ Employee shared on Reddit how he worked an all-nighter, was asked to continue till 12 pm.(Representational image/Pexels)

‘It literally broke me from inside’

The post, shared by Reddit user @AloofHorizon, detailed his ordeal:

" As sleep deprivation is a well-documented form of torture, how does corporates justify making their employees work 24/7? Just pulled an all-nighter for program monitoring work where I had to watch the screen all night and inform IT if any of our finance programs broke down. Then, in the morning, they continued asking me to work till 12 PM. So essentially, I had no sleep from yesterday till today 12 PM. After which I tried sleeping but couldn't fall asleep. It literally broke me from inside. I have pulled all-nighters in the past for travel, personal work, or celebrations, but this time it feels different."

He further added:

"Knowing that I'll have to do this continuously for the next four days and then once at the beginning of every month makes it worse. I don't know why, but this just feels like torture to me."

Netizens react: ‘This is not acceptable’

The post sparked discussions on workplace exploitation, with several users sharing their views.

One user wrote, "They want to torture you until you turn into a zombie or a coolie." Another commented, "This is torture, you slav." A third user speculated, "I'm assuming that if you say no or just go home, they'll fire you?"

Some suggested ways to handle the situation, with one user advising, "Just say you’re handing over the work and log off. Or ask them who is taking over the next shift." Another urged, "You should start questioning, ask for compensation." Others condemned the work culture, with one user stating, "This is never acceptable."