Employee earning 3.8 LPA refuses 12-hour shifts, manager says ‘team change karlo’

A Reddit user sparked discussions on workplace exploitation and employee rights in India after sharing a screenshot of his manager’s message. The manager’s response came after the employee refused to work 12-hour shifts for a base salary of ₹3.8 lakh per annum (LPA), drawing widespread attention and debate online. The manager’s message showed a strict demand for extended work.(Pixabay)

The user wrote, “Today manager posted this on Telegram group when I refused to work for 12 hrs with a basis pay of 3.8 LPM…." However, he later corrected "LPM" (lakhs per month) to "LPA" (lakhs per annum) after several users pointed out the salary discrepancy.

The screenshot of the manager’s message, originally in Hindi, showed a strict demand for extended work hours:

“I need day and night support till the 25th, so no one should miss the office. If anyone has an issue, inform me now and call me—I will listen to all problems and resolve them. If there is any gap in work, I will not entertain anyone.”

Emphasizing the non-negotiable nature of the workload, the manager added, “There should be no gaps in work. If anyone feels too much pressure, they can talk to Batra Sir and request a team change.”

The post received widespread reactions, with many criticizing the unreasonable work expectations. One user advised, “If you don’t have financial responsibilities, leave right now. If not, find a better job. It depends on what you do, but try your best to be good at it.”

Another suggested a more defiant approach: “Say ‘Sure, sir’ and log out at 6 PM daily. Next day, if he asks, say ‘Yes, sir’ and do the same. Repeat without any guilt or shame.”

One user wrote, “My salary is way lower than yours but I'm satisfied with my 7hrs of workday without any pressure!!!”

“Bhai, we need to be alive, in order to enjoy the money we made, they don't bury your money along with you,” a user added.

A user wrote, “f he doesn’t want any gap then he can hire more people or pay you guys more. Bro in my opinion, you should work for some extra hours and start complaining that you’re getting health issues and also start asking him for sick leaves.”