Brain teaser: Divide a cake for 8 with only 3 cuts. Can you do it?

Brain teasers challenge your mind and make you think differently. They often require you to look at a problem from new angles, testing your creativity and problem-solving skills. Here’s a brain teaser posted on Threads by @ellis_puzzles which challenges your skills. Can you solve this cake-cutting challenge with just three cuts?(Screengrab Threads/@ellis_puzzles)

This brain teaser challenges you to think outside the box and find a solution in an unexpected way.

Are you ready to challenge your thinking and come up with a solution? Let’s find out if you can crack it.

What is the brain teaser all about?

You have a round cake and need to divide it into eight equal pieces. However, you can only make three cuts.

The challenge is to figure out how to cut the cake in a way that all the pieces are equal and you only need three cuts.

“There are 7 people at your birthday party. How can you divide a round cake for 8 people (including you) making only 3 cuts?” the puzzle reads.

This brain teaser sounds easy at first, but when you start thinking about how to do it, it becomes more tricky.

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

Here's how people reacted to this brain teaser:

This brain teaser has sparked a debate on Threads. Users are commenting and sharing their answers, but everyone seems to have a different approach.

One of the users, nunocastelobranco trying to solve the brain teaser commented, “3 vertical cuts, one radial cut, and then two diameter cuts in 2 opposite directions”.

A second user, illio_ja, commented, “1. Split in half, so you have 2 thinner cake, stack it together and cut it 2 times with + or × shape”.

Another user, servagi1990 commented, “1 cut from the side through the middle, then 2 cuts from the top. 1 vertical through the middle and 1 horizontal through the middle”.

Were you able to solve it? Whether you cracked it or not, it’s a great exercise in creative thinking. Keep challenging yourself with brain teasers like this.