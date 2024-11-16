Brain teaser: You're among top 4% if you can crack this baffling puzzle about eggs

Brain teasers are fun puzzles that make you think hard. They are tricky questions that test your brain and help you think in new ways. These puzzles often look simple, but they make you think differently to find the answer. Solving them can be fun and helps keep your mind sharp. Test your logic skills with this brain teaser. (Screengrab Facebook/@The Gooch )

Here is a brain teaser in the form of a video posted on Facebook by @The Gooch which challenges you to figure out how many eggs are left after breaking one, cooking one, and eating one. Can you solve it?

The brain teaser was posted with the caption, “Only 4% get this right”.

What is this brain teaser all about?

In the video, a person is seen holding three eggs and challenges the viewers with a tricky riddle by asking, "I have three eggs. I break one, cook one, and eat one. How many eggs are left?"

The teaser encourages viewers to think carefully and test their problem-solving skills. Can you figure out the answer?

Here's how people reacted to this brain teaser:

Facebook users are commenting on the post, sharing their answers and trying to solve the riddle. The post has sparked a lot of discussion, with many users sharing their thoughts and opinions on the puzzle.

One of the users, Phill Trim trying to solve the answer, commented, “You have 3 (current tense), broke/cooked/ate are past tense suggesting you started with 4”.

A second user, Michelle Lloyd commented, “2. He broke one to cook it. He cooked it, then he ate it. He now has 2 left”.

Another user, Linda de France, commented, “2. Just because he broke one, doesn’t mean he still doesn’t have it. And just because he cooked one, doesn’t mean he doesn’t still have it. But the one he ate? I consider that one, well, gone”.

Were you able to solve it? If yes, then you’re a true genius. If not, don’t worry, brain teasers are all about thinking outside the box. Keep challenging yourself, and you’ll get even better at solving these tricky puzzles.