Maths mystery: Only a genius can solve this equation correctly

Brain teasers are puzzles that challenge your mind and make you think in new ways. They are designed to test your problem-solving skills and often require you to look at things differently. Whether it's a tricky word game or a maths puzzle, brain teasers are a fun way to keep your brain active and sharp. Think you're a maths genius? Try solving this brain teaser.(Screengrab Threads/@glowsclasses7734)

Maths brain teasers require you to use various mathematical operations to solve an equation. These puzzles can be tricky, but they are a great way to test your understanding of numbers and the rules of maths.

Can you solve the latest brain teaser shared by @glowsclasses7734 on Threads that’s taking the internet by storm?

The brain teaser:

This brain teaser involves a simple-looking mathematical expression: 24 ÷ 12 ÷ 1 × 2 - 2. At first, it might seem easy to solve, but the challenge lies in following the correct order of operations.

The puzzle requires you to divide, multiply, and subtract in the right sequence to get the correct answer. Remember, there’s a specific rule in maths for which operations to perform first, which makes this puzzle tricky.

Check out the brain teaser here:

This brain teaser has sparked much interest, with several comments from users attempting to solve it. Were you able to solve it?

One of the users, fhusna, trying to solve the brain teaser, commented, “First, solve the division and multiplication from left to right: 24 ÷ 12 ÷ 1 × 2 - 2 = 0”.

According to a second user, gimjaeseon6962, the answer to the brain teaser is 0.

Were you able to solve this brain teaser? If yes, then you are a maths genius. Keep testing your skills with more puzzles and challenge your mind even further.