Only a true puzzle master can answer how many shirts the student needs in this brain teaser

Brain teasers are the perfect way to get your brain working and have fun at the same time. These puzzles challenge your thinking and making you approach problems from different angles. Here is a brain teaser posted on Threads by @se7en_shots, which will challenge your problem-solving skills. Can you solve the puzzle of how many shirts are needed if the student wears a fresh one every day?(Screengrab Threads/@se7en_shots)

Have you ever wondered how many shirts you need to make sure you always have a fresh one to wear? This brain teaser will test your logic and problem-solving skills, challenging you to think carefully about the numbers.

The brain teaser

This puzzle presents a situation involving a student who is careful with his money and wants to ensure he always has a clean shirt to wear. The student follows a simple routine: every Monday, he brings his dirty shirts to the laundromat, and exactly one week later, he picks them up.

The challenge lies in figuring out how many shirts the student needs to own to ensure he has a clean one to wear each day of the week, even while his shirts are being cleaned.

Check out the brain teaser here:

While he needs a fresh shirt every day, the timing of the laundry collection makes it trickier.

People in the comment section are actively trying to solve this brain teaser. It’s interesting to see how different people approach the puzzle, with some coming up with creative solutions, while others are still puzzled by the timing of the laundromat visits.

One of the users, trying to solve the brain teaser, commented, “14. When he collects his 7 shirts, he brings 7 more to the laundromat”.

Another user said, “Whatever the number is, he’ll need to own twice as many as they wash for him”.

Were you able to crack this brain teaser? If you figured out the solution, you’re certainly on your way to becoming a brain teaser expert.