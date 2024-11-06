Brain teaser: You're a puzzle master if you know how many fish are left in this tank

If you love brain teasers, this one is for you. While brain teasers are fun to solve, they also help you exercise your brain muscles and boost your cognitive abilities. The riddle simply says, "10 fish are in a tank, 2 drown, 4 swim away, 3 die. How many are left?"(X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

This brain teaser shared by the account Brainy Bits Hub on X has stumped many on the internet and will surely challenge your quick thinking. So if you are ready to test your problem solving skills, take a look at this puzzle.

The riddle simply says, "10 fish are in a tank, two drown, 4 swim away, three die. How many are left?"

Take a look at the post here:

At first glance, the question may seem like an obvious maths puzzle where you subtract the numbers from the whole but think again. This riddle tricks those who quickly come up with an answer.

So think critically and take your time to answer this mind-boggling puzzle.

US election brain teaser

Keeping in mind the US election results, here is another brain teaser to test your quick thinking:

“Riddle me this: Mr. Blue lives in the blue house, Mr. Yellow lives in the yellow house, Mr. Black lives in the black house, Who lives in the white house?”

Do you know the answer? We have already given you a massive hint.

Animal brain teaser

This brain teaser, shared on X by @Rainmaker1973, will test how sharp your eyes are. So, are you ready? Let's see if you can spot the hidden animals in this white and blue illustration.

The objective of the puzzle is very easy. Animals are hidden in the illustration's blue and white silhouettes and you need to name as many of them as you can before the clock runs out.

While it may appear to be an easy task, you will have to pay attention to the small details to locate each and every one of the hidden animals in this illustration.

Take a look at the illustration here: