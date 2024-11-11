Menu Explore
If you can solve this brain teaser in less than 2 minutes, you’re a certified math genius

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Nov 11, 2024 11:00 PM IST

A brain teaser shared on X gained 5k views, sparking varied responses, from logical guesses to playful comments, leaving many intrigued by its challenge.

Maths often has a reputation for being a tough subject to crack, but when it comes to brain teasers, it presents an entirely different kind of challenge. These puzzles not only test your mathematical skills but also engage your logical thinking and creativity. Whether you’re a fan of numbers or simply enjoy a good challenge, brain teasers have something for everyone. And if you love these tricky puzzles, we have a special treat for you today!

A viral brain teaser on X sparked varied answers and 5k views, leaving many puzzled. (X/@GeometryPuzzles)
The puzzle that has stumped many

A recent brain teaser shared on the X page Math Lover has gained attention. The puzzle reads:

"LOVE + OVE + VE + E = 3456, LOVE = ?"

This intriguing arrangement has caught the eye of many, garnering over 5,000 views. However, the responses to the puzzle have been varied, with some users providing answers and others questioning the logic behind it.

One user commented, “48 but it could be an error, cause the ‘o’ = ‘v’...”, hinting at a potential mistake in the setup. Another user suggested, “3184,” while a third took a more philosophical approach, responding with “Happiness.” There was also a playful reply from a user who simply said, “Sorry, I am not interested in Love.”

Check out the puzzle here:

Another viral puzzle sparks conversations

Earlier, a puzzle shared by @Brainy_Bits_Hub also grabbed the attention of users. The puzzle asks:

“If 9 + 3 = 3, 15 + 5 = 3, 27 + 3 = 9, then 62 + 2 = ?”

This mathematical enigma left many scratching their heads, and the responses it sparked were just as varied as those seen with the LOVE puzzle.

Take a look here at the brain teaser:

Can you solve these?

Were you able to solve both of these brain teasers? If so, congratulations—you’re a true master of maths puzzles! These types of challenges not only test your skills but also push your mind to think in creative ways, making maths more fun and engaging.

