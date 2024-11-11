Brain teaser: Only a maths champion can solve this mind-bending puzzle within 1 minute

Regularly engaging with brain teasers has proven to be beneficial to your memory and helps boost your focus. It also increases your cognitive flexibility while boosting creativity and improving critical thinking. The maths based puzzle simply asks "If 9+3=3, 15+5=3, 27+3=9 then 62+2=?"(X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

It's time to test your mental skills again as we bring this popular brain teaser which has left many users scratching their heads after it was shared on social media. The puzzle was posted on X by @Brainy_Bits_Hub with a simple question.

The maths based puzzle simply asks "If 9+3=3, 15+5=3, 27+3=9 then 62+2=?"

Take a look at the post here:

Your task is to solve for "?" after figuring out the relationship between the numbers. While they may appear to be simple equations, the answer to this riddle can only be deciphered if you study the operations used in the equation. Here's a hint from us: Try to use a different arithmetic operation to see if the equation makes sense.

If you are able to find the answer, you are a true maths champion who knows their way around brain teasers.

Another maths puzzle

If you liked the above brain teaser, here's another one to test your mind. Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @rhstudyzone, the puzzle presents a math problem with three equations:

"a + a + a = 3, b + b + b = 6, a^b = ?"

This simple yet tricky set of equations has sparked widespread curiosity, amassing over 14.4k views and nearly 500 comments in just a few days. But what’s the solution?

The puzzle has led to a flurry of responses from internet users, with many offering their theories and other completely dumbfounded about the answer to the tricky puzzle.

Were you able to solve both the brain teasers? If yes, then you are definitely a master of maths puzzles.

