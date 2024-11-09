Only a maths wizard can figure out the right answer to this mind-bending puzzle. Can you?

For anyone who enjoys a good brain teaser, especially one involving maths, the latest challenge circulating on social media is sure to keep you hooked. The teaser, shared by the account 'Maths with Zia' on X (formerly Twitter), has already racked up over 2.3k views and more than 100 reactions, leaving many scratching their heads and eagerly engaging in the challenge. A maths brain teaser on X challenged users to solve three equations.(X/@MATHSWITHZIA)

Puzzle that has stumped the internet

The teaser presents three equations that seem simple at first glance but require a keen understanding of basic maths concepts. The equations are as follows:

"R - M = 5, R + M = 15, R ÷ M = ?"

The task is to find the value of R ÷ M. While it may look straightforward, it's causing quite a stir online. The post has sparked numerous discussions, with maths lovers trying to crack the puzzle and share their answers.

Social media reactions

One user commented, "I love these kinds of challenges! Took me a minute, but I figured it out." Another shared their frustration, saying, "I’m stuck on the last one! This is a tricky one." A third user, excited about the puzzle, wrote, "I think I’ve cracked it, but I’d love to see if others got the same answer!" Some users even proposed alternative solutions, sparking a lively debate in the comments. “I got it wrong the first time, but I’m determined to get it right,” added another.

A puzzle for every maths lover

The teaser is not the first to capture the imagination of internet users. Earlier, another teaser posted by @abidartmathhack on Threads also drew attention. It featured a simple yet tricky mathematical expression: 2 + 2 × 7 - 4. The puzzle challenges users to recall the correct order of operations.

With options like A: 4, B: 12, C: 24, and D: None, this teaser made even the most confident maths enthusiasts pause before choosing an answer.

Think you’re a maths genius?

So, whether you're a maths lover or just enjoy a good challenge, these brain teasers are the perfect way to test your skills. If you're up for it, why not try solving these puzzles yourself? Who knows—maybe you'll join the ranks of those who proudly declared themselves "maths champions" after cracking these tricky equations!