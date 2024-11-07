You’re a puzzle genius if you can identify the boy’s father in this brain teaser

Brain teasers are a fun and challenging way to test your thinking skills. They often push your brain to think in different ways and help improve your problem-solving skills. Solving brain teasers can be a great way to pass the time while sharpening your mind. Can you solve this brain teaser and find out the boy's father?(Screengrab YouTube/@MrRiddle57)

This brain teaser posted on YouTube by @MrRiddle57 is different from others because it comes with a small twist. While many brain teasers ask you to look for hidden clues or logical connections, this one is about finding the right person.

This brain teaser challenges you to find out the boy's father. You have 15 seconds. Can you solve it?

What is the brain teaser?

This brain teaser is designed to test your ability to interpret a simple question in a clever way. The challenge is to figure out who is the boy's father among three people: a carpenter, a painter, and a doctor. It may seem straightforward at first, but the key lies in thinking beyond the obvious.

Check out the brain teaser here:

You have 15 seconds to identify the boy's father. Can you do it?(Screengrab YouTube/@MrRiddle57)

This brain teaser was posted on November 4, 2024, and since then it has garnered 25,000 views and more than 2,000 likes.

In the comment section, many users shared their guesses, giving different answers and reasons for their choices.

One of the users, while trying to solve the brain teaser, commented, “It is B because the boy is holding a brush and B man is also holding a brush".

A second user commented, “B because he has a paintbrush in his hand”.

Another user commented, “A because they have the same hair”.

Were you able to solve this brain teaser in 15 seconds? It might have been tricky at first but think carefully and try to solve it in 15 seconds.