Brain teaser: You're a genius if you can solve this maths riddle in 15 seconds

A maths brain teaser shared on Facebook by @Madelaine Cristillo is one such example and it has grabbed the attention of internet users.

Have you ever come across a tricky brain teaser that made you think? Here’s a fun one for you - A brain teaser that’s got everyone scratching their heads.

What is the puzzle all about?

The brain teaser presents a sequence of numbers that seems straightforward at first but quickly becomes puzzling. It starts with the equation 7 = 14, followed by 6 = 18, and then 5 = 20. The challenge is to determine what 3 equals in this unusual pattern.

At first glance, it looks like a simple riddle, but there’s a pattern hidden in the numbers. Do you think you have what it takes to solve the puzzle?

This brain teaser was posted on October 23, 2024, and since then, Facebook users have been trying to solve it.

One of the users, Véro Buysse, trying to solve this brain teaser commented, “So 7x2 is 14, 6x3 is 18, 5x4 is 20".

A second user, Gil Yavne, commented, “The right answer is 18”.

Brain teasers are becoming more popular on the internet, with puzzles like this one catching people's interest because they encourage both creative and logical thinking. They are a fun and challenging way to exercise your brain, and this brain teaser is a great example.

What do you think is the correct answer?