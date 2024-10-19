Brain teaser: Only a puzzle genius can solve this maths riddle in under 30 seconds

If you consider yourself a fan of mind-boggling math riddles, this brain teaser is sure to leave you scratching your head. Brain teasers like this one will help you exercise your brain. So, make sure that you use your brain muscles as you attempt to solve this brain teaser which "97% people have failed to solve". A simple maths puzzle, this one may appear to be an easy brain teaser but think again as the puzzle will surely test your problem-solving skills.(X/@brain_teaser_1)

This interesting brain teaser, shared on X by user @brain_teaser_1 who regularly shares puzzles for their followers, has caught the eye of many puzzle lovers since it was posted.

So, it your turn now to attempt to solve this maths brain teaser.

The post simply reads, "Solve this: 1+4=5, 2+5=12,3+6=21, 5+8=?. 97% will fail to solve this test"

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

At first glance, you will notice that the equations are inaccurate after the first one as 2+5 is not 12 nor is 3+6 equal to 21. The idea behind the puzzle is to find out the relationship between the numbers in each equation.

We don't want to give it all away, so try and solve this puzzle keeping in mind the hint we just gave. (Also read: Only a maths whiz can solve this tricky equation in this brain teaser)

Were you able to solve it?

The brain teaser which has thousands of views is flooded with comments by people who have successfully solved the puzzle. Are you one of them too?

If you enjoyed this head scratching puzzle, try this brain teaser which is different from the one above but still puts your logical reasoning skills to the test.

"If a farmer has 5 chickens, 2 horses and 1 wife. How many feet are on his farm?" the puzzle reads. (Also read: You're a puzzle master if you can tell how many feet are in this brain teaser)

Can you tell how many feet are on this farm? If yes, then you are surely a puzzle genius in our eyes.