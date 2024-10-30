Engineer was asked this tricky brain teaser at job interview. Can you solve it in under 15 seconds?

Brain teasers have been popular for ages, offering a fun way to challenge the mind and boost creative and analytical thinking. They encourage people to step outside the box and see things from fresh perspectives. A physics brain teaser gained attention on Reddit as it asks which of two identical pucks will cross the finish line first. Can you guess which puck reaches the finish line first?(Pexels)

Two identical pucks are slid across a frictionless surface at the same starting velocity. Both pucks start at the same speed and travel the same distance on this frictionless surface. However, while one puck moves along a flat path, the other puck goes through a dip before returning to its original height.

This brain teaser, originally asked in a job interview, tests basic concepts of speed and motion. Can you figure out which puck crosses the finish line first?

Take a look at the post here:

This brain teaser, posted by @computertest123, is going viral as Reddit users are trying to solve it in the comment section.

One of the users, openingsolution_4795 commented, “The question says the puck slides across the dip implying it is wide enough for the dip to have no effect on it whatsoever. Therefore the pucks both arrive at the same time. Call it a trick question if you like”.

A second user, thephysicstutor, commented, "Both reach at the same time. Since the horizontal distance and initial velocities are the same, the time taken should be the same too- by the kinematic equation: distance (in x) equals velocity(in x) *time".

Were you able to crack it? If yes, then you're among the few who have figured it out and if not, don’t worry give it another shot and see if you can solve it.