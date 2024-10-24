Brain teaser: You're a puzzle genius if you can tell which pattern comes next in this sequence

Being able to guess the correct pattern in a puzzle shows that your cognitive and mental abilities are sharp. Such puzzles help in improving problem-solving skills, boost your memory, promote creativity, increase mental speed and develop analytical skills The brain teaser shows four blocks with four squares inside each of them. You have to guess the next block in the sequence.(X/@prestonedu1)

Moreover, such puzzles also engage both hemispheres of your brain. To spot a pattern, one must user their left or logical hemisphere and right or creative hemisphere. So, a pattern recognition puzzle is a complete brain exercise which is engaging as well as helpful.

Today, we are sharing with you a puzzle that has stumped many puzzle masters online. Shared by the Preston Education on X, this puzzle may appear easy at first but while surely make you think hard.

The brain teaser shows four blocks with four squares inside each of them. The squares are of four different colours and arranged in different ways in each block. Your task is to figure out the pattern in the line of blocks and deduce what the correct next block will be from the four option given below.

"Which pattern is correct," asks the brain teaser. So now, it's your time to choose between options a,b,c or d.

Are you ready to go? Your one minute starts now.

Take a look at the full brain teaser below:

Try out this maths puzzle

If you found that brain teaser interesting, here's another one: The puzzle shows a sequence of numbers that seems random at first. The series of equations begins like so: 7 = 14, 6 = 18, and then 5 = 20. The puzzle then asks you to determine what 3 equals in this unusual pattern.

Take a look at the puzzle here:

Can you solve this brain teaser in 30 seconds?(Screengrab)

This brain teaser was posted on Facebook and has baffled many users who have been trying to solve it.

