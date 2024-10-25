Only the quickest minds can work out the total number of children in this puzzle in under 15 seconds

Brain teasers have long been a favourite way for many to keep their minds sharp and active, inviting people to think creatively and analytically. Recently, one puzzle shared on Threads by a user named Brandon Thompson has captured internet's attention, leaving users both puzzled and intrigued. Brain teasers on Threads went viral as users engaged to solve it.(Threads/916_brandon)

The mystery of Mr. Smith’s family

The teaser reads: “Mr. Smith had four daughters. Each of his daughters has a brother. How many children does Mr. Smith have?” This simple riddle has stumped many who are keen on overthinking, with answers rolling in. While the question sounds straightforward, the puzzle lies in the interpretation. Each of Mr. Smith's daughters has the same brother, implying that the answer may not be as complex as it seems. Many users have confidently claimed that the answer is five—four daughters and one son—but debate continues as users dissect the riddle's phrasing.

Reaction from internet

Threads’ users quickly took to the comments, sharing their thoughts, guesses, and witty responses. One user posted, “Five! It’s obvious; just one brother, people!” Another joined in with, “I’ll bet the answer isn’t five just to mess with us,” capturing the tricky nature of such puzzles. A third user exclaimed, “I think I’m reading too much into this! Must be five though!” Meanwhile, another commenter joked, “How many brothers are there, really? Mr. Smith, please clarify!” Two other users lightened the mood with, “I got it in one guess, feel like a genius now!” and “Well, that was fun—who’s got another one?”

Ducks dilemma: Another puzzle leaves users guessing

Previously, the same user shared another intriguing challenge on Threads: “There are two ducks in front of a duck, two ducks behind a duck, and a duck in the middle. How many ducks are there?” This riddle prompted similar head-scratching reactions, as people attempted to decipher the setup.

Test your wits: Can you crack the code?

For those who consider themselves adept at logic and reasoning, these brain teasers present a fun opportunity to sharpen one’s thinking skills. Whether it’s Mr. Smith’s children or the mystery of the ducks, these puzzles continue to amuse, bringing users together for a collective exercise in critical thinking. Give them a try and see if you can outwit the internet!