You've got a genius-level IQ if you can figure out the total number of ducks in this tricky brain teaser

Brain teasers are a popular way to keep the mind engaged, encouraging people to think deeply and creatively. For those who enjoy solving puzzles, a new challenge has surfaced on Threads that is sure to get the gears turning. A riddle about ducks sparked lively debates online, challenging users to find the correct answer.(Threads/916_brandon)

The duck conundrum: How many ducks?

A recent brain teaser, shared on Threads by a user named Brandon Thompson, has sparked curiosity among puzzle enthusiasts. The challenge goes, "There are two ducks in front of a duck, two ducks behind a duck, and a duck in the middle. How many ducks are there?"

Take a look at the riddle here:

This seemingly simple riddle has attracted attention since being posted five days ago. With nearly 155 comments, the internet’s reaction has been nothing short of amusing. The puzzle, although seemingly straightforward, left many scratching their heads.

Internet reacts with confusion and amusement

One user humorously remarked, “Depends on your initial assumptions. If you assume each duck is an individual, there are five. If you're assuming multiple roles for the ducks, the answer is three.” Another person responded, “I thought it was a trick at first, but now it makes sense! It’s all about perspective.”

Several others chimed in with their interpretations. “This is the kind of puzzle that makes you rethink everything,” wrote another, while a different user simply commented, “Only three ducks, clearly.”

A second brain teaser emerges

Earlier, another brain teaser made waves on X (formerly Twitter), shared by the account @Brainy_Bits_Hub. The riddle asked, "Which one has two zeros and two fours?" offering three options: A: 0024, B: 2024, C: 0044.

Check out the post here:

Much like the duck conundrum, this puzzle prompted a range of reactions from puzzle lovers. One person claimed, “Option C is the obvious choice,” while another puzzled over the options, stating, “I spent way too long thinking it was option A.”

If you consider yourself a brain teaser expert, these challenges are sure to test your skills. Whether it’s ducks or numbers, puzzles like these prove that sometimes, the simplest questions can leave people guessing the longest.