Brain teaser: Can you crack this riddle that challenges even the sharpest minds?

Brain teasers are designed to challenge your mind and get you thinking in creative ways. Unlike typical questions, brain teasers encourage you to look beyond the obvious and often require a mix of logic, observation, and sometimes a bit of humour to solve. Can you crack this clever riddle that’s puzzling everyone?(Screengrab Facebook/@Urban FM 99.5)

Brain teasers come in many forms, from mathematical challenges and visual illusions to word riddles. Solving them can sharpen your critical thinking skills and give you a satisfying sense of accomplishment.

Here’s a brain teaser posted on Facebook by Urban FM 99.5 that is sure to get your mind working.

What is the puzzle all about?

This brain teaser makes you think about something that shows different faces, expressions, and emotions, and is always close to you.

The puzzle reads, “I have many faces, expressions, and emotions, and I am usually right at your fingertips. What am I?”.

Can you figure it out? This type of puzzle is designed to make you think in different ways and test your ability to look beyond the obvious.

Check out the brain teaser here:

Up for the challenge?(Screengrab Facebook/@Urban FM 99.5)

Facebook users are actively commenting with their answers to this brain teaser, and it’s interesting to see that everyone has a different answer.

One of the users, Yøuñq ĪCøn LA, commented, “The answer is Keyboard”.

A second user, Mathiang Peter, commented that the right answer is a smartphone.

Another user, Okot Pa Ochan trying to solve the riddle, commented, “Money is the right answer”.

The riddle seems to be sparking lots of debate, with each person coming up with a unique answer. What do you think is the correct answer?