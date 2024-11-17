Are you a puzzle master? Solve this brain teaser about dog, cat and mouse in 25 seconds

Brain teasers are puzzles designed to get your mind working in creative ways. They encourage you to think logically and sometimes require you to look beyond the obvious. Solving them can be fun and rewarding. How fast can you crack this weight puzzle?(Screengrab Facebook/@Pets TV)

Here is a brain teaser posted on Facebook by @Pets TV, which challenges you with a tricky weight puzzle involving a cat, dog, and mouse. Can you figure out their total weight? Test your skills and see if you can solve it.

Weight puzzles are becoming quite popular, with many people enjoying the challenges. They test your logical thinking and problem-solving abilities in a fun and engaging way.

What is the brain teaser all about?

This brain teaser challenges you with a puzzle involving three animals. You’re given three animals: a cat, a dog, and a mouse. The cat and mouse together weigh 10kg, the dog alone weighs 20kg, and the dog and cat together weigh 24kg.

Can you figure out the total weight of all three animals? Put your thinking skills to the test and see if you can solve this tricky puzzle

Also Read: Only a true puzzle master can answer how many shirts the student needs in this brain teaser

Check out the brain teaser here:

Facebook users are trying to solve this riddle and are taking to the comments section to share their answers. Can you crack it too?

One of the users, Mahmoud Elawady trying to solve the puzzle commented, “17+7+3=27”.

A second user, Jimi Fruidze commented, “27 cat, 7 dog 17 mouse”.

Another user, Célia Mariah suggested that the answer is “54”.

Were you able to solve this tricky puzzle? It’s a fun challenge that gets you thinking. If you figured it out, you’ve got some sharp problem-solving skills.