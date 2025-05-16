Brain teaser: Only 5% of people with keen attention to detail can count exact number of balls in this image

In the age of endless scrolling and digital distractions, brain teasers have captured the internet’s imagination like never before. These puzzles are popping up on timelines and feeds, sparking debates and often leaving even the sharpest thinkers scratching their heads. One such teaser is currently going viral – a colourful pyramid of balls paired with a deceptively simple question: “How many balls are there?” But don’t be fooled – it claims that 95% of people get it wrong, and it’s proving to be far trickier than it first appears. A tricky brain teaser asked viewers to count balls in a pyramid.(Facebook/Minion Quotes)

The puzzle that’s stumping the web

At first glance, it appears to be a straightforward pyramid made up of n balls. However, the visual trickery and three-dimensional stacking make it easy to overlook some balls or accidentally count others more than once. What makes this puzzle so engaging – and at times frustrating – is its ability to challenge our spatial reasoning. It’s not just about counting what’s visible, but about understanding how the layers are arranged in three-dimensional space.

Check out the puzzle here:

These kinds of visual riddles often go viral because they tap into our competitive instincts. We want to prove we’re among the 5% who get it right. And once you think you’ve found the answer, it’s hard to resist scrolling through the comments to see if others agree – or if you’ve missed something obvious.

The internet’s obsession with brain teasers

Brain teasers are more than just a way to pass the time – they challenge our thinking, spark curiosity, and often stir up a bit of friendly competition. Whether it’s optical illusions, riddles, or maths challenges, people can’t seem to get enough of these bite-sized mental workouts. Part of their appeal lies in how easily they can be shared – perfect for group chats and casual debates. And let’s not forget the quick dopamine hit that comes with solving one correctly.

So, have you counted the total number of balls?

Now it’s your turn. Take a close look at the image. Don’t rush – consider how the layers are arranged and how many balls might be hidden from view. Will you be among the clever 5% who get it right?