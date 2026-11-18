Following Guinness World Records’ confirmation that Maharashtra skater Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma broke her own 50-metre limbo skating record with a time of 6.86 seconds, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to X to hail her achievement. The CM extended his heartfelt congratulations to the young athlete, whose latest feat builds on nearly a decade of unbroken world records across speed and low-bar limbo skating.

18-year-old super skater Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma. (X/@GWR)

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Fadnavis’ translated post on X read, “Maharashtra’s young skater Shrishti Sharma sets a world record! Maharashtra’s young skater Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma has set a world record in limbo skating by covering a distance of 50 meters in just 6.86 seconds. Guinness World Records (GWR) has recognised her historic achievement.”

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It continued, “We are proud of Shrishti’s determination, skill, and performance. Heartfelt congratulations to Shrishti, and best wishes for her journey ahead!”

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How did she create the record?

{{^usCountry}} According to GWR, Sharma had to limbo skate under 51 horizontal bars without touching or dislodging them. Each bar was placed just 30 cm above the ground. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to GWR, Sharma had to limbo skate under 51 horizontal bars without touching or dislodging them. Each bar was placed just 30 cm above the ground. {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, she had to ensure that her hands or arms did not touch the floor at any time during the attempt. Hence, she held her legs during the feat, which she completed in a split position.

A long history of records:

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This is not the first time that the 18-year-old bagged a world-renowned award. She has been making and breaking records since she was 11 years old.

She clinched her first Guinness World Records title at 11 in the “lowest limbo skating over 25 metres” category. In the feat, she skated under 25 bars placed at the incredibly low height of 17 cm. No one has broken her record yet.

In 2017, she achieved “the lowest limbo ice skating over 10 metres at a height of 17.78 cm” - another record of hers that remains unbroken. In 2020, she shifted to limbo speed skating and broke the record of "fastest time to limbo skate under 10 bars.”

In 2020 and in 2021, she broke her own records. Now, she has “cemented herself as the queen of limbo skating” with her latest record.

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Sharma, in addition to her records, has also carefully invested her time and efforts in academics. She cleared the NEET examination and is now a medical student at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College in Nagpur, where she is studying MBBS, Gulf News reported.

She is also an avid campaigner for the Save a Girl Child humanitarian project and uses her records to promote the organisation.

She told GWR, "Women must be empowered and given equal opportunities to demonstrate their abilities.”

"Give her the right opportunity, and she will make her family and country proud through her achievements. Girls can achieve extraordinary things when they receive proper support, encouragement, and opportunities."

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