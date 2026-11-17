More than 15,000 dancers came together in Assam's Karbi Anglong district to perform the traditional Karbi folk dance Nimso Kerung, setting a Guinness World Record for the largest folk dance performance. The event took place at KASA Stadium in Diphu on Monday, November 16, as part of celebrations marking the district's 75th anniversary. More than 15,000 performers came together in Assam's Diphu for a record-breaking traditional Karbi folk dance performance. (X/@TuliramRonghang)

(Also read: Guinness World Records checks evidence, measurements and official guidelines before certifying a record)

The performance brought together participants from different tribes and communities, who danced in synchronisation to celebrate the region's cultural heritage.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the achievement was officially announced by a Guinness World Records adjudicator.

Video shows thousands performing together A video shared by ANI captured the massive gathering of dancers performing the traditional folk dance in unison.

The news agency shared the clip with the caption: "Diphu, Assam: Karbi Anglong has created history as the traditional Karbi folk dance Nimso Kerung sets a Guinness World Record. More than 15,000 dancers performed together."

The performers wore traditional attire and danced to the rhythms of Karbi musical instruments, creating a colourful spectacle at the stadium.

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