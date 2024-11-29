'Breathtaking': Mysterious pillars of light dazzle the night sky in Canada's Alberta. Watch

Residents of Central Alberta, Canada, were recently treated to a spectacular sight as light pillars illuminated the winter night sky, creating columns of light that seemed to stretch from the ground upwards. These shimmering vertical beams, often mistaken for paranormal activity, are actually a fascinating natural optical illusion formed by specific weather conditions. Canada's Alberta witnessed stunning light pillars, a natural winter optical illusion. (X/@TreasChest)

How light pillars are formed

Light pillars occur when light from sources such as streetlights or building lights is reflected off tiny, hexagonal ice crystals in the atmosphere. These ice crystals, which are typically around 0.02 mm in diameter, act like mirrors, reflecting the light and creating vertical columns that appear to rise far above the ground. The result is a breathtaking illusion, where the beams of light appear to soar high into the sky, producing a shimmering, ethereal display.

Although their appearance might seem mystical, light pillars are a well-understood natural phenomenon, with no connection to extraterrestrial activity or paranormal forces. The phenomenon occurs predominantly in colder climates, especially during winter months when temperatures drop significantly. Countries like Canada, Russia, and parts of Scandinavia are prime locations for witnessing this winter wonder, with Alberta being no exception.

The perfect conditions for light pillars

For light pillars to form, a precise combination of weather conditions must be present. These include frigid temperatures ranging from -10°C to -40°C, high humidity levels, and still air. When these elements align, and ice crystals accumulate in the atmosphere, the light pillars appear, offering a stunning celestial display against the dark winter sky.

Meteorologists stress that these light pillars are purely optical illusions, not actual structures in the sky. They are created by the reflection of light off the suspended ice crystals, which may be high above the ground. The pillars may look as though they originate directly from the light sources, but they are simply a reflection of light through the icy crystals.

A winter wonder in Alberta

For those in Alberta braving the freezing temperatures and biting windchill, the light pillars serve as a reminder of winter's mysterious beauty. Despite the chill, the spectacle transforms the icy landscape into a breathtaking celestial display, offering a moment of wonder amidst the harsh winter conditions.