Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Bride plays the dhol dressed in a lehenga on her wedding. Watch
trending

Bride plays the dhol dressed in a lehenga on her wedding. Watch

The bride played the dhol dressed in a lehenga on her wedding and danced while sitting on a horse carriage as she arrived at her wedding venue. 
A screengrab of the video of the bride playing the dhol dressed in a lehenga on her wedding.(gurleenmua/Instagram )
Published on Feb 27, 2022 05:41 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

 

Weddings are a day of putting your dancing shoes on and making it one of the most memorable times of your life. Videos of brides dancing on their weddings are always delightful to watch like this bride who is setting the Internet on fire with her dance moves as she arrives at her wedding venue. In these videos uploaded on Instagram by a makeup artist, the bride is seen playing the dhol with full swag and her confidence will definitely bowl you over. 

The video was uploaded on Instagram by a makeup artist named Gurleen Kaur Sehdev. It shows the bride playing the dhol with a lot of energy and enthusiasm while dressed in her wedding lehenga. Since being posted six days ago, it has received over 22,000 views and people have been praising the energy of the bride. 

Watch the video below: 

RELATED STORIES

“Arrrre bhaiii maza aaagya ekdm,” commented an Instagram user along with heart faced emojis. “Wah wah kya baat hai,” commented another along with clapping emojis. “Amazing,” said a third along with heart emojis. 

The bride in the video has been identified as Manvi. In another video posted on Instagram, she is seen dancing while sitting in a horse carriage. The video has got over 1.25 lakh views so far since being uploaded four days ago. 

Watch the video below: 

The comments section of the video was filled with heart and fire emojis as people loved the bride’s dancing skills and enthusiasm. 

What do you think about this bride’s unique way of celebrating her special day?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP