Bride refuses to marry groom earning 1.2 lakh per month after varmala, wants husband with government job

A bride in Uttar Pradesh refused to marry her match after the varmala ritual (exchange of garlands) was completed, allegedly due to his private sector job. According to a report in News18, the woman rejected her groom midway through the wedding ceremony after realising that he did not have a government job, as she had previously believed. A bride in UP refused to go ahead with the wedding after realising her groom did not have a government job.((Representational))

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district, where the wedding procession returned empty-handed after the bride’s rejection.

₹ 1.2 lakh salary not enough

The groom was employed as an engineer in a private company and earned ₹1.2 lakh per month. A native of Balrampur, Chhattisgarh, he reportedly owned six plots of land and 20 bighas of land. Despite these impressive figures, the bride refused to marry him, citing his lack of a government job.

The sequence of events went something like this: On the night of the wedding, the baraat reached a guest house and the Dwarchar ritual was performed. This was followed by the varmala or jaimala ritual, which happened late at night.

However, at around quarter to one, the bride got information suggesting that her groom did not have a government job. She refused to go ahead with the wedding rituals after that.

It is believed that both families tried to reason with the bride. However, she refused to budge from her stance, claiming that she had been assured her groom would have a government job. Her refusal to go ahead with the wedding ceremony left both sides stunned.

In their attempts to reason with the bride, the groom’s family even procured his salary slips. The groom requested his payslip via telephone and presented it to the bride’s family. It showed that he earned ₹1.2 lakh per month.

However, the bride stood firm and eventually it was decided that both families would settle the expenses among themselves. No police complaint was lodged in connection with the incident.

Government jobs are highly-coveted in India as they are seen to offer more stability and job security compared to the private sector.