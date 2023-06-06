‘Bring vegan lunch’: Company’s rules for employees sparks debate on Reddit

Social media has become a place for people to share thoughts, opinions, and experiences about various aspects of their lives, including their workplaces. While many share funny moments and inspiring achievements, others share about workplace rules and policies. Recently, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of a dog rescue centre’s vegan-only policy, and it has sparked discussions on Reddit. After a Reddit user shared a screenshot of an email they received following a job application, the company's vegan policy became a topic of discussion on Reddit. (Reddit/@Reezeyyy)

An individual shared a screenshot in Reddit’s ‘mildlyinfuriating’ community with the caption, “Applied for a job, received this in an email. Can they really force this upon me or not hire me based on this?” The screenshot of the email lists several questions that help the company shortlist the candidates. One among them is: “Our workplaces are strictly vegan. You do not have to be vegan away from work, but you do need to bring vegan lunch and have plant milks to eat on site or eat lunch off site. Can you confirm you are fine with this?” This particular question sparked a debate online on whether or not a company can dictate what their employees eat at the office.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has received over 13,200 upvotes. Additionally, it has also raked a plethora of comments from netizens.

“I will be a worktime vegan if the pay is good enough,” posted an individual. Another shared, “Is it kind of like how Coca-Cola employees can’t be seen drinking Pepsi kinda thing.” “I worked in a Jewish Community Center and I was held to Kosher rules. No pork. No meat served with dairy,” expressed a third. A fourth joined, “That is so weird. Some startups really do the best they can not to hire, lol.” To this, an individual replied, “This is common for vegan brands, like “beyond-meat”. To be fair, it would be a bit weird to eat your ham and egg sandwich in the office of a company that wants to replace meat in the end.” A fifth remarked, “This is stupid. So if I work for Honda, I can only drive a Honda?”

A few in the comments also shared that they work at vegan companies, and there are no such rules as this. An individual wrote, “I work for a pretty well-known vegan food company, and we have no such rules. The food and snacks in the office are all vegan but you can bring whatever you want to eat yourself. People bring non-vegan treats to share all the time too.” “My wife sells lots of products to Impossible and Beyond Meat, and they have no requirements like this,” commented another.

Some even shared that companies can prohibit whatever they want on their premises. “I mean, you can prohibit whatever you want on your own premises. You can have a “zero meat, dairy, egg, seafood, etc. allowed on this property rule.” “Food preference is not a protected class. Yes, they can choose not to hire you because of this,” joined another. A third commented, “It is perfectly normal for companies not to hire people who do not share the same view as the company.” What are your thoughts on this?

