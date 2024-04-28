British passengers on Turkey-bound flight gulp down plane's alcohol in under 30 minutes

Less than 30 minutes into their four-hour journey, British passengers on a flight to Turkey consumed all of the alcohol on board. The incident occurred on a recent SunExpress flight, during which US-German CEO Max Kownatzki said that British travellers were "more high-spend, more hedonistic" than those from other nations. The specific airport from which the aircraft took off, the flight's date, time, and passenger count have not been disclosed. The passengers drank all the alcohol in under half an hour. (Unsplash)

"We sold out of beer and wine 25 minutes after departure; we haven't done that in any other market," said Max Kownatzki to The Independent. Since 2022, the Turkish airline has expanded from five to nine UK airports, almost doubling the number of locations it serves. Talking about this fast-growing expansion, Kownatzki said, "Before that, we had some select routes, but nothing major. We are now number three behind Jet2.com and easyJet. We needed to venture further in terms of our network – that made us look at the UK." (Also Read: Drunk passenger vomits, defecates near toilet on IndiGo flight)

Earlier, a video of a drunk passenger onboard an Emirates flight from Dubai to Islamabad went viral on social media. The clips showed the drunk passenger creating a ruckus. Later, the cabin crew handcuffed the passenger who attempted to headbutt a crew member. (Also Read: Drunk passenger on Delta flight kisses flight attendant on ‘neck’; arrested)

The video of this incident was shared on X by journalist Amir Mateen. "This happened on a Dubai flight to Islamabad this morning. Sent by a passenger who remained terrified during the flight: 'Drunk guy extremely violent. Restrained and handcuffed by Emirates cabin crew, but I think Pakistan authorities let him go as he was well connected.' Q: Who was he and was he left off? @emirates Please see the second video to recognise him," wrote Mateen in the caption of the post.