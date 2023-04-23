Drunk passenger on Delta flight kisses flight attendant on ‘neck’; arrested

A drunk passenger on board a Delta Airlines Minnesota to Alaska flight, was arrested by the United States airport police after he allegedly compelled himself on a male flight attendant, kissed him on the neck, and also broke a tray bearing the captain’s meal, New York Post reported. The pilot reported the incident to airport authorities after the plane touched down in Anchorage.(REUTERS)

David Alan Burk, 61, was entitled to drinks before the takeoff from Minneapolis as a first-class passenger on the airline. However, the crew member told him he "ran out of time" to serve him red wine. After the plane took off, Burk was served a glass of red wine by the same crew member, who was identified as TC. When he came back to get supper trays from him, Burk reached out to shake TC's hand.

A few minutes later, Burk stood up to use the restroom, paused in the galley next to TC, and told him that he was "so beautiful", before asking for a kiss. The attendant replied, "No, thank you," to which Burk said, "Okay, well on the neck then," and grabbed him, and kissed him on the neck, making him feel “uncomfortable”.

TC never gave verbal consent or implicit consent to Burk to allow him to touch or kiss TC, or to make him think it was okay to do so, the report said.

The incident prompted the flight attendant to move to the back of the aircraft for the remaining six-hour journey. Another flight attendant later notified him that the passenger had broken a tray that had the captain's food.

He later asked for two more glasses of red wine before falling asleep.

The pilot reported the incident to airport authorities after the plane touched down in Anchorage. Burk denied breaking the dish, kissing the flight attendant, or being drunk during questioning.

He further denied having three glasses of red wine, saying TC had only offered him one and that he had slept for the rest of the journey.

The passenger was charged with interfering with flight crew members and making false statements. He has been asked to appear in court on April 27.

