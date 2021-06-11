Home / Trending / Bubbles the elephant feasts on a fruit buffet. Viral clip delights netizens
Bubbles the elephant walks towards her fruit buffet(Instagram/@jayprehistoricpets)
trending

Bubbles the elephant feasts on a fruit buffet. Viral clip delights netizens

The recording starts with two people walking beside Bubbles the elephant to take her to her fruit buffet.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 01:09 PM IST

There are many things that can make you feel satisfied as well as put a huge smile on your face. And this video of an elephant enjoying a lavish fruit buffet exactly does that. Shared on Instagram by Jay Brewer, the clip shows an elephant named Bubbles. She was orphaned at a young age and was adopted and raised by Dr. Bhagavan Antle who is also seen in the video.

The recording starts with Brewer and Antle walking beside Bubbles in an open area to bring her to her fruit buffet. The buffet consists of a watermelon, bananas, pumpkins and cantaloupes. We won’t spoil the video for you, so do check out which fruit Bubbles picks up first to start her juicy meal.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on June 5, the clip has garnered over 8.7 lakh views and tons of comments. People were delighted to see Bubbles enjoy some juicy snacks. While many had several questions about the dietary needs of elephants, others simply the way Bubbles gobbled down all the fruits in the buffet.

“One of the best things I see today,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazingly intelligent,” commented another. “Aww! Bubble got a buffet lunch,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

