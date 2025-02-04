Burj Khalifa from space: NASA astronaut’s magical picture of world’s tallest building

Have you ever wondered how the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, appears from space? While it might not be a question that crosses your mind often, a NASA astronaut has provided the answer with a breathtaking image. The stunning picture captures the iconic skyscraper from a perspective few get to see, leaving space and architecture enthusiasts in awe. Don Pettit, on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS), shared a picture of a nighttime Dubai with Burj Khalifa shining like a jewel. NASA astronaut Don Pettit captured this picture of the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, from space. (Unsplash/magict1911, X/@astro_Pettit)

“Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building from space,” Pettit wrote as he posted an image. This is not the astronaut's first picture of Earth taken from space. He often shares visuals that leave people in awe.

Who is Don Pettit?

According to NASA, Don Pettit or Donald R. Pettit with varied experience in the field of astronomy. From 1984 to 1996, he worked as a staff scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory, Los Alamos, New Mexico. “He was a member of the Synthesis Group, a presidential commission lead by Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Tom Stafford tasked with assembling the technology to return to the Moon and explore Mars (1990) and the Space Station Freedom Redesign Team (1993),”

He completed his first space fight in 2003, followed by a second one in 2008. In 2012 he was launched to the International Space Station aboard the Soyuz TMA-03M spacecraft from Kazakhstan.

In 2024, he was launched to the International Space Station aboard the Roscosmos Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft. He was accompanied by Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner.

Burj Khalifa, standing 828 meters tall, took six years to complete. It was designed by Chicago-based architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It is a mixed-used skyscraper built to house various commercial, residential, and hospitality ventures.