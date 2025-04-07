Cambodian rat sets Guinness World Record for detecting over 100 wartime explosives

A five-year-old African giant pouched rat named Ronin has chalked history by becoming the first rodent to detect over 100 landmines, according to a confirmation by the Guinness Book of World Records. The rats, including Ronin, are only made to work for about 30 minutes each day.(GWR)

Ronin has found 109 landmines and 15 unexploded ordnance items across Cambodia since 2021. He was trained by Apopo, a non-profit organisation that has spent nearly 30 years training rats to detect landmines. These animals work in a grid system and signal the presence of explosives by scratching the ground.

“This means that Ronin now claims the title of most landmines detected by a rat,” said Guinness World Records in a statement. They also praised his “crucial work” in making Cambodia safer.

Described by his trainers as “hard-working, friendly and relaxed,” Ronin has stood out for his consistent performance and enthusiasm.

“Ronin’s success likely comes from his sharp focus, strong work ethic and love of problem-solving. His intelligence and natural curiosity help him stay engaged. Finding landmines is like a fun game to him, and no two days are the same,” said Apopo spokesperson Lily Shalom.

His handler Phanny also praised the rodent’s dedication. “Ronin’s achievements are a testament to the incredible potential of rats. He’s not just an asset; he’s a valued partner and colleague,” he said.

Heroic rodents save life

The rats, including Ronin, are only made to work for about 30 minutes each day and are retired after a certain age to ensure their well-being.

Cambodia remains one of the most heavily landmined countries in the world. Despite the civil war ending in 1998, over 1,000 square kilometres of land are still contaminated. The country also has one of the highest rates of amputees per capita, with more than 40,000 people having lost limbs to explosives.

Before Ronin, another rat named Magawa held the record. He had found 71 landmines and 38 unexploded ordnances during his five-year service. Magawa was awarded a bravery medal by the PDSA animal charity before he passed away in 2022.

