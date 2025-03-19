'Human calculator' Aaryan Shukla reveals his secret maths technique in response to Anand Mahindra's praise

Aaryan Shukla, a 14-year-old maths prodigy from Maharashtra, has stunned the world with his extraordinary calculation skills. Dubbed the ‘human calculator,’ Aaryan shattered six Guinness World Records in a single day at a mental maths competition in Dubai. 14-year-old Aaryan Shukla, who set six world records in mental maths, revealed his 'Flash Anzan' technique after Anand Mahindra praised his skills.(X)

His achievements caught the attention of industrialist Anand Mahindra, who took to social media platform X to express his amazement. "14-year-old Aaryan Shukla from India, last month broke the world record for the fastest time to mentally add 100 four-digit numbers – 30.9 seconds," Mahindra wrote, calling the feat “dazing and bewildering.”

Mahindra’s curiosity about Aaryan’s method

Intrigued by the speed and precision of Aaryan’s calculations, Mahindra sought to understand the secret behind his technique. "I’ve seen some videos before of kids using this technique where the hands are used in some way to aid calculation," he noted. He then asked if there were any resources available to learn the method—not to break records, but for simple business calculations.

"I’m sure Aaryan has a special gift beyond the ordinary, but are there any sites that give a primer on the fundamentals of this technique? Maybe I can use it for some simple, daily business calculations!" Mahindra added.

Aaryan reveals his technique – ‘Flash Anzan’

In response, Aaryan, who has spent eight years perfecting his skills, explained the technique he uses. "Thank you very much, Sir. I am a Mental Calculator (Human Calculator). The technique is called 'Flash Anzan,' where you have to process the numbers flashing on the screen at lightning speed. The base is Abacus. I have been training for the last eight years to achieve this. Thanks!"

Flash Anzan, also known as the chain maths technique, involves adding or subtracting numbers as they rapidly appear on a screen. This method is rooted in the traditional abacus system but requires intense focus and mental agility.

Mahindra applauds hard work and dedication

Impressed by Aaryan’s dedication, Mahindra responded once again, praising the young prodigy’s commitment. "Amazing. Proves that no matter how gifted you are, there’s no substitute for consistent hard work and practice. And thanks for responding and sharing the name of your technique. I will look it up on the web."

A record-breaking streak

Aaryan’s achievements are nothing short of phenomenal. His six world records include:

Fastest time to mentally add 100 four-digit numbers – 30.9 seconds

Fastest time to mentally add 200 four-digit numbers – 1 minute 9.68 seconds

Fastest time to mentally add 50 five-digit numbers – 18.71 seconds

Fastest time to mentally divide a 20-digit number by a 10-digit number (set of 10) – 5 minutes 42 seconds

Fastest time to mentally multiply 10 sets of two five-digit numbers – 51.69 seconds

Fastest time to mentally multiply 10 sets of two eight-digit numbers – 2 minutes 35.41 seconds