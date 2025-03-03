Indian girl Binita Chhetry wins standing ovation on Britain's Got Talent, Anand Mahindra calls her steel-willed

An eight-year-old girl from Assam, Binita Chhetry, left the judges of Britain’s Got Talent in awe with her mesmerising dance performance. The young prodigy’s breathtaking agility and precision earned her a roaring standing ovation from both the judges and the audience. 8-year-old Binita Chhetry from Assam wowed Britain’s Got Talent judges with her dance, earning praise from Anand Mahindra.(Instagram/amrita_binita_chetry)

Anand Mahindra’s praise

The performance, which has since gone viral, caught the attention of renowned industrialist Anand Mahindra. He shared a clip of Binita’s mesmerising act on X, writing, “Just 8 years old. World-class. Steel-willed; because that kind of mastery over her body comes only with intense practice. And with an unwavering focus on her ambition, even if it’s just a ‘Pink Princess House.’ She’s my #MondayMotivation.”

Binita’s dream: A pink princess house

Before showcasing her talent, Binita introduced herself on the global platform with an innocent yet ambitious dream. “My name is Binita Chhetry, and I am eight years old. I am from Assam, India. Britain’s Got Talent is my dream stage, and I want to win it. I would like to buy a Pink Princess House,” she said, winning hearts with her sweet confidence.

Political leaders extend best wishes

Binita’s remarkable performance has also drawn appreciation from political leaders across India. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the video, stating, “My best wishes to the little one and hope she is able to buy a Pink Princess House.”

Similarly, Nagaland’s Tourism and Higher Education Minister, Temjen Imna Along, wrote, “At just 8, Binita Chhetry is living her dream on Britain’s Got Talent, showcasing her incredible talent to the world. Your journey inspires millions, proving that dreams have no limits. Keep shining, little star!”

Social media erupts with praise

Users couldn’t hold back their admiration for Binita’s talent and determination. One user commented, “This girl is an inspiration. Such grace and strength at this age!” Another wrote, “India is so proud of you, Binita. You are a rockstar!”

A third user remarked, “She dances like a professional gymnast! Unbelievable talent.” Meanwhile, another added, “Her expressions, her moves—everything is just perfect. She’s got a bright future!”

A user also noted, “This is what dedication looks like. Hats off to her parents and mentors.” Another exclaimed, “No words! Just goosebumps watching her perform.”