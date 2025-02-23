Anand Mahindra’s priceless response to X user suggesting a Thar gift for FBI director Kash Patel: 'Ye shaks...'

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, known for his engaging social media presence, recently posted about Kash Patel, the newly appointed Director of the FBI. Sharing a picture of Patel on X (formerly Twitter), Mahindra captioned it: Anand Mahindra’s reply to an X user sparked buzz about gifting a Thar to new FBI Director Kash Patel.

"Kash Patel, new Director of the FBI. Doesn’t look like you can mess with this guy. Mind it."

The post quickly gained traction, drawing numerous comments from users.

A fan’s request and Mahindra’s witty reply

Among the many responses, one X user named Harshit made an interesting request, writing:

"Inko bhi Thar gift kar do sir (Gift him a Thar too, sir).”

Known for his sharp wit and generosity, Mahindra’s reply caught everyone’s attention. He responded:

"Hmmm. Thar ke layak toh lagta hai ye shaks (Hmm. This man does seem worthy of a Thar).”

Check out the post here:

This playful exchange led to speculation about whether Mahindra would indeed gift the iconic off-roader to the newly appointed FBI chief.

Mahindra’s history of gifting SUVs

This is not the first time the Mahindra Group chairman has shown generosity. In the past, he gifted a brand-new Mahindra Scorpio-N to Sheetal Devi, India’s first armless archer. Similarly, he honoured India batter Sarfaraz Khan’s father, Naushad Khan, with a Thar for his contribution to his son’s cricketing journey.

Kash Patel takes oath as FBI Director

Meanwhile, Kash Patel officially took the oath as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). In a notable moment, he placed his hand on the Bhagavad Gita during the ceremony. The oath was administered by US Attorney General Pam Bondi at the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) on the White House campus in Washington.